Top 9 Korean Drama releases in March to look forward to

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024

The Hallyu wave continues to take over as we take a look at the March 2024 Korean Drama releases.

Wonderful World which premiered on March 1 follows a Psychological professor seeking justice after her son's death. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Queen of Tears is a business romance drama that follows the challenges faced by a couple. To be premiered on March 9 on Netflix.

Midnight Photo Studio is about ghosts visit a photo studio, leading to a partnership. Premiering on March 11.

Chicken Nugget is a mystery of a girl transforming into a chicken nugget. To be premiered on March 15 on Netflix.

Let's Get Grabbed By the Collar follows an investigative journalist facing accusations as seeks the truth. Premiered on March 18.

Hide revolves around a woman searching for her missing husband and uncovers secrets. To be premiered on March 23, 2024.

Beauty and the Devoted will also premiere on March 23, following a producer who helps a fallen actress revive her career out of love.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, the second season involves suspects of a missing girl case entangling themselves. Releasing March 29.

