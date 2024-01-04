Top 9 Korean dramas based on office romance to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
In the television program King The Land, a charming heir and his devoted staff, who he can't stand because of her contagious grin, are at odds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The plot of Destined With You centers on the enticing romance between Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon) and Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To frighten him away, Ha-ri shows up for a blind date. In the show Business Proposal, he makes a proposal, but it turns out that he is her CEO.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Employees at the Korea Meteorological Administration have daily ups and downs in their work in the show Forecasting Love and Weather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is an interesting show about a woman born with superhuman strength.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diligent secretary of a high maintenance, narcissistic CEO gets taken advantage of in the Korean show What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Touch Your Heart is the story of a romance between a top actress and a lawyer, whose life takes a turn for the worse after she is entangled in a controversy involving a third generation chaebol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In She Would Never Know, a gorgeous new hire at a cosmetics business boldly pursues a seasoned colleague to turn an unfulfilled crush into a thrilling workplace romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romance Is A Bonus Book tells a sweet, romantic tale. Fans of romance should not miss this.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran can give Bollywood star kids a run for their money
Find Out More