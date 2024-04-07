Top 9 Korean Dramas dubbed in Hindi streaming on Zee5

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

I am Not a Robot follows a man with a touch allergy who falls for a woman-like robot.

Childhood friends chase their dreams of fighting and find love in Fight for My Way.

The Village is about a murder mystery that disrupts a seemingly peaceful village.

Goodbye to Goodbye revolves around a terminally ill mother preparing for her final days and her daughter's future.

Extraordinary You, a high school student realizes she's in a comic book and rewrites her destiny.

Witch at Court follows an unconventional judge tackling challenging cases and fights for the underdog.

Oh My Venus, a lawyer rediscovers confidence with a trainer's help and love sparks.

Hwarang follows elite youths training for leadership in the Silla Dynasty, bromance and forbidden love bloom.

Partners for Justice follows a passionate prosecutor's fight for justice against powerful figures.

My Golden Life follows two switched-at-birth daughters navigating family secrets, love, and self-discovery.

