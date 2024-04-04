Top 9 Korean dramas full of suspense to binge watch on OTT now

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Strangers: A gripping story about connections that emerge following an automobile tragedy.

Voice: A suspenseful procedural about a contact center emergency team hunting down a murderer.

In the gripping thriller Save Me, friends attempt to free a lady from a cult.

The Guest is a supernatural thriller about spirits that must be defeated.

Detectives in the crime drama Signal collaborate across time to solve problems.

The psychological suspense drama Strangers from Hell is situated in an enigmatic apartment complex.

Kingdom is a historical zombie thriller set in Korea during the Joseon dynasty.

Extracurricular: A sinister teenage drama about a kid living two lives.

The Game: Towards Zero : A murder mystery with a death-predictive investigator at its center.

