Top 9 Korean dramas on Netflix that are based on true stories

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

The Empress Ki is based on a real Goryeo dynasty woman who became Empress Ki.

Fight for My Way is loosely based on a real MMA fighter's story.

Taxi Driver features revenge stories based on real cases like the Cho Doo Soon case.

Reply 1988 has a character who is inspired by real-life Baduk player Lee Chang Ho.

Signal is inspired by true crime events like the Hwaseong serial murders.

Crash Landing on You is inspired by a Korean actress's near border crossing.

The Hymn of Death follows the tragic love story of a writer and a singer in the 1920s.

Move to Heaven is based on an essay by a trauma cleaner in South Korea.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior is inspired by elite warriors in Korea's Silla Kingdom, Hwarang.

