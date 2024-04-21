Top 9 Korean dramas on Netflix that are based on true stories
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
The Empress Ki is based on a real Goryeo dynasty woman who became Empress Ki.
Fight for My Way is loosely based on a real MMA fighter's story.
Taxi Driver features revenge stories based on real cases like the Cho Doo Soon case.
Reply 1988 has a character who is inspired by real-life Baduk player Lee Chang Ho.
Signal is inspired by true crime events like the Hwaseong serial murders.
Crash Landing on You is inspired by a Korean actress's near border crossing.
The Hymn of Death follows the tragic love story of a writer and a singer in the 1920s.
Move to Heaven is based on an essay by a trauma cleaner in South Korea.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior is inspired by elite warriors in Korea's Silla Kingdom, Hwarang.
