Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT based on famous Novels

Although there are a few romantic moments in The Red Sleeve, the story is primarily tragic due to its structure.
After its premiere, Sungkyunkwan Scandal—which was based on a novel by Jung Eun-gwol—became a beloved Korean drama classic.
Moon Embracing the Sun, a historical K-dramas, is based on the book of the same name by Jung Eun-gwol.
The plot and performances of Love in the Moonlight are the primary factors that made it one of the most popular dramas. The romance between a prince and a eunuch is portrayed in the series.
Even though "Her Private Life" explores the escapism themes by having the two characters fall in love while working together, it is still pleasant to see on film.
River Where the Moon Rises is based on a novel by Choi Sagyu and a traditional Korean folktale.
Bae Suzy plays the title character of Anna in the show Anna, which is based on a book by Jung Han-A.
So I Married the Anti-Fan is a fun drama that's ideal to watch if you're not in the mood for something deeper right now.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim evokes all the appropriate feelings. The female protagonist in the movie is a competent professional who disappears to look after herself, leaving the male lead to go after her.
