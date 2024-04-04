Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT featuring family chaos
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 04, 2024
The satirical drama Heard It Through the Grapevine examines the effects of an unanticipated teenage pregnancy on two wealthy households.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The heartwarming romantic drama Just Between Lovers centers on two people who, despite having experienced tragedy in the past, find comfort in one another's company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mother is a suspenseful thriller about a teacher who falls in love with one of her students and finally chooses to save her from an abusive household.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The heartfelt drama My Mister centers on the problems of three middle-aged brothers with life, love, and family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reply 1988 - This endearing series, which takes place in the late 1980s and follows the lives of five families that live in the same neighborhood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Five Enough is a touching family drama that centers on the lives of five siblings who band together to help one another get through the good times and bad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sky Castle is a compelling film that explores the fixation with education of wealthy families living in a posh suburb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The World of the Married is a gripping story about family dynamics, treachery, and retaliation that revolves around a prosperous doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a singular romantic drama that delves into themes of healing, familial trauma, and mental health.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 best action films available on OTT
Find Out More