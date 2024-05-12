Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT that are about motherhood

May 12, 2024

Mother follows a substitute teacher who becomes a surrogate mother to protect a young girl from abuse by her biological parents. On MX Player.

Hi Bye, Mama, a ghost longing for motherhood, gets a chance to return to human life to reconnect with her husband and daughter. On Netflix.

Green Mothers’ Club, competitive mothers push their children toward academic success, leading to manipulation and secrets. On Netflix.

Marriage Contract, a single mother agrees to a marriage contract with a wealthy man to secure her daughter's future amid her terminal illness. On Prime Video.

Angry Mom is about Jo Kang Ja fights for her daughter's safety against school bullies, disguising herself as a student. On Viki.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella revolves around a Queen who empowers her sons amidst palace intrigue, ensuring their integrity and merit. On Netflix.

SKY Castle, elite mothers relentlessly pursue academic success for their children, engaging in psychological warfare. On Prime Video.

Crash Course in Romance follows Nam Haeng Seon who sacrifices her handball career to raise her niece, navigating the Korea's education system. On Netflix.

When the Camellia Blooms follows a single mother, facing bullying in a new town, supported by police officer amidst romantic and suspenseful twists. On Netflix.

