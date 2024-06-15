Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT that make up for a short and quick watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 15, 2024
Page Turner, a talented pianist, a dedicated high school athlete, and a top student is forever changed by a single fateful event, in 3 episodes. On Viki
Hymn of Death is a tragic romance between Korea's first soprano singer and a talented playwright during Japanese occupation in 6 episodes. On Netflix.
You Drive Me Crazy follows childhood friends who suddenly develop romantic feelings for each other, in 4 episodes. On Viki.
Drunk in Good Taste is the story of two university students who bond over their shared love for food in 2 episodes. On Bilibili.
Secret Queen Makers, a magical romance where an ordinary woman meets six charming men in 7 episodes. On YouTube.
My First First Love follows a group of friends as they navigate through the ups and downs of first loves in 8 episodes. On Netflix.
Love Playlist follows the love lives and friendships of a group of college students, in 8 episodes. On Viki.
Binggoo or Frozen Love a man from the 1970s wakes up in the 21st century after being frozen in an iceberg in this 2 episodes Kdrama on On Bilibili.
Puck!, a loan shark is forced to join a struggling university ice hockey team as part of his debt collection job, in 2 episodes. On Plex.
