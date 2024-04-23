Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT to watch with your parents
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 23, 2024
Mr. Queen is a fun historical comedy-drama with a gender-bending twist and intriguing palace storyline.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay: A moving story of love, family, and healing that delves into emotional development and mental health.
Reply 1988: A tearful, humorous, and heartfelt trip back to the 1980s with fond memories of family times.
A touching medical drama series that honors friendship, love, and the complexity of interpersonal relationships is called Hospital Playlist.
Crash Landing on You is a beautiful tale of love that overcomes social norms, cultural barriers, and geographic boundaries.
A distinct fusion of comedy, fantasy, and romance, My Love from the Star tells the story of an unearthly love that spans millennia.
A sweet romantic comedy-drama about love, parenthood, and community ties called When the Camellia Blooms.
Start-Up: An engrossing tale of hopes, aspirations, and familial bonds in the cutthroat start-up industry.
Vincenzo is a gritty comedy-thriller drama that blends mafia violence along with a touching tale of family loyalty. It's a must watch for Kdrama lovers.
