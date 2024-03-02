Top 9 Korean dramas on OTT where side characters stole the show
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Kang Ki Young and his comedic timing and insightful portrayals in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim.
Park Jin Joo has a lovable charm and witty one-liners, injected energy into scenes of Lovestruck In the City.
Kim Won Hae’s versatility allowed him to seamlessly transition between diverse roles like Youth Of May and Monthly Magazine Home.
Jung Moon Sung, known for bringing authenticity to his characters, creates memorable relationships in Prison Playbook and Hospital Playlist.
Lee Joon Hyu’s impeccable acting skills, he breathed life into various characters, especially in Love in the Moonlight.
Kim Seul Gi has a unique blend of dry humor and emotional depth which can be seen in Oh My Ghostess,.
Whether portraying a nurturing mother figure or a skilled professional, Kim Mi Kyung always shines as seen in Heirs and Healers.
Kim Sun Young’s wide range of emotions has made her characters unforgettable, leaving viewers deeply invested like in Reply 1988.
Hwang Seok Jeong’s endearing portrayals add a delightful touch to the dramas, a good example would be, She Was Pretty.
