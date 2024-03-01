Top 9 Korean dramas set in high school on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
"Reply 1997": As friends deal with the highs and lows of late 1990s high school life, nostalgic memories and first loves converge.
"Love Alarm": High school students deal with friendship, love, and the effects of technology in a world where a smartphone app identifies potential love interests nearby.
"Dream High": Future K-pop stars navigate the cutthroat world of friendship and music while pursuing their goals at an arts high school.
"Who Are You: School 2015": Twins who were born identical but were split up find themselves attending the same high school.
"School 2013": Bullying and academic pressure are two problems that teachers and students deal with while navigating the difficulties of a problematic high school.
"The Heirs": Attending a prestigious academy, wealthy high school students struggle with friendships, love triangles, and family strife.
"Playful Kiss": When a clumsy girl falls in love with the most popular boy in school, a romantic journey takes place.
"Boys Over Flowers": A courageous girl attends an elite high school where she encounters the most popular lads in the school and falls in love as she enters their world of luxury.
"School 2017": Amidst social dynamics and scholastic hurdles, students at an underperforming high school aspire to success and empowerment.
