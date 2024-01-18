Top 9 latest South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
The critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim tells the story of a courageous activist who battles for justice after a destitute tribal guy goes missing from detention and is wrongfully accused of robbery.
KGF - Chapter 1: An epic movie about a young man's quest to realize his mother's dream of him becoming a well-known figure in the criminal world.
A Malayalam movie called Kumbalangi Nights tells the story of four brothers who reside in a little Keralan fishing town.
Virus is a gripping medical thriller based on the real account of medical professionals and scientists cooperating in Kerala throughout the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak.
Kushi is a romantic comedy film that tells the tale of two college students who fell in love after first disliking one another.
The plot of the crime thriller Jagame Thandhiram centers on a mobster who goes to London to assist a crime lord in growing his business.
The plot of the superhero movie Minnal Murali centers on a young man who is hit by lightning and develops superpowers.
RRR is a made-up tale of two of India's independence heroes, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who battled the Nizam of Hyderabad and the British Raj, respectively.
CBI 5: The Brain is a crime thriller that tells the tale of a police detective looking into a string of killings.
