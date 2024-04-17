Top 9 low-budget South Indian blockbusters that are now on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

2018: Everyone is a Hero, based on the Kerala floods, it grossed 177 crores on a 26 crore budget. On Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara is a thriller made on a mere 16 crore budget, it earned a staggering 398 crores. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thiruchitrambalam, a musical romance film starring Dhanush grossed around 110 crores while using a budget of only 30 crores. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Today is a romantic comedy made on a 5-6 crore budget, it collected over 57 crores. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya 2 was a mystery-action film made on a 15 crore budget, it earned close to 100 crores worldwide. On ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

777 Charlie, an adventure-comedy made on a 20 crore budget, it collected 71 crores. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirik Party, a romantic comedy made on a 4 crore budget, the movie crossed 50 crores in collections. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sita Ramam another romance flick that was made on a mere 30 crore budget and collected almost 100 crores at the Box Office. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RangiTaranga, a mystery-thriller made on a 1.5 crore budget, it collected 43 crores. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 quirky office romance Korean dramas to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More