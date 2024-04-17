Top 9 low-budget South Indian blockbusters that are now on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
2018: Everyone is a Hero, based on the Kerala floods, it grossed 177 crores on a 26 crore budget. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara is a thriller made on a mere 16 crore budget, it earned a staggering 398 crores. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thiruchitrambalam, a musical romance film starring Dhanush grossed around 110 crores while using a budget of only 30 crores. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Today is a romantic comedy made on a 5-6 crore budget, it collected over 57 crores. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthikeya 2 was a mystery-action film made on a 15 crore budget, it earned close to 100 crores worldwide. On ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
777 Charlie, an adventure-comedy made on a 20 crore budget, it collected 71 crores. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kirik Party, a romantic comedy made on a 4 crore budget, the movie crossed 50 crores in collections. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sita Ramam another romance flick that was made on a mere 30 crore budget and collected almost 100 crores at the Box Office. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RangiTaranga, a mystery-thriller made on a 1.5 crore budget, it collected 43 crores. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 quirky office romance Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Find Out More