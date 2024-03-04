Top 9 metamodern films that you can watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Jigarthanda Double X revolves around a filmmaker and gangster collaborating to make a movie. On Netflix.
Babylon is set in late 1920’s telling the story of rise of Hollywood and the transition from silent films to sound films. On Prime Video.
The Watermelon Woman is a rom-com following the story of a young black lesbian filmmaker. On Prime Video.
The Lure is a musical horror movie revolving around two mermaid sisters who fall for the same guy. On Netflix.
A football superstar tries his best to make the country proud again in the fantasy sci-fi movie, Diamantino on Prime Video.
Her is a sci-fi romance drama revolving around the lonely protagonist who falls for an AI virtual assistant. On Apple TV.
The Triangle of Sadness is a satirical black comedy movie following a cruise ship adventure that goes horribly wrong. On Sony LIV.
The Zone of Interest is a movie based around the background of a war and a couple trying to build a family home beside the camp. On Prime Video.
The French Dispatch is an anthology comedy movie following three different stories of a dead magazine editor’s life. On Disney+ Hotstar.
