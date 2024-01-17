Top 9 most passionate Korean dramas on OTT that make for a perfect binge while cuddling your partner
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong is one of the most loved Korean dramas.
It is an office romance and has some passionate scenes between the couple.
The parallel leads played by Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah will leave you swooning as well. Watch it on Netflix.
True Beauty starrer Eun Woo and Gayoung is a must-watch. It's light-hearted but there's passion alright.
Gayoung's chemistry with the second lead In Youp will leave you rooting for them. It is on Netflix and Viki.
My Secret Romance on Viki. It is also an office romance and has some fiery passion between the leads, Sung Hoon and Song Ji Eun.
Seo Yea Ji and Kim Soo Hyun will leave you blushing and crushing with their passionate chemistry.
Watch It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix.
Love and Leashes is one of the kinkiest Korean Dramas. Watch it on Netflix.
Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young starrer What's Wrong With Secretary Kim is another office drama on the list.
But the undeniable chemistry between them will glue you to your screens. Watch it on Hulu, MX Player or Viki.
Cinderella and Four Knights is a rich boy, poor girl romance. It's available on Netflix. Binge watch it right away.
Something In the Rain on Netflix is about a young man dating an older woman. It's mushy in the right place. Watch it now!
Her Private Life has so much steamy romance. Kim Jae Wook and Park Min Young are great in this series which is on Netflix.
