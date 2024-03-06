Top 9 most successful Bollywood comedy movie franchises
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Comedy franchise, Housefull boasts four films, collectively raking in a whopping Rs 777 crores at the box office.
Laughter reigns supreme in the Golmaal series, with four films generating a total collection of more than Rs 604 crore.
Horror comedies are a winning formula for Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with two films amassing a combined total of about Rs 350 crores.
Oh My God!: is a satirical comedy franchise that has two films to its name, together accumulating Rs 44 crore in box office collections.
Double the laughter with Dream Girl's two films, which have collectively earned Rs 340 crores.
Get ready for a warm welcome, with the movie Welcome. The two movies have garnered a total collection of about Rs 285 crores.
Double movie franchise, Dhamaal has amassed a combined total of Rs 278.46 crore.
Jolly L.L.B is a take on legal humor with Jolly on the center stage, the movies made about Rs 245 crores.
Get ready for some crazy fun with Fukrey, the three-film franchise has a total collection of Rs 240 crores in Worldwide Box Office collections.
