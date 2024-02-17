Top 9 most unconventional Korean Dramas on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
These are some of the unconventional Korean Dramas that move away from the normal cliches and do things differently.
The Uncanny Counter follows supernatural heroes who hunt evil spirits while balancing their normal lives and forming strong bonds.
Sky Castle reveals the dark secrets of the wealthy society of Korean women who do anything for the better lives of their children.
Record of Youth follows aspiring actors and a makeup artist navigating challenges to achieve their dreams.
Start-Up is the story of young entrepreneurs striving to succeed in Korea's high-tech world amid fierce competition.
A man pursues his dream of owning a successful bar in Seoul while facing complex relationships in Itaewon Class.
Two women challenge societal expectations and fight for their true selves in Mine.
Vincenzo follows an Italian-Korean lawyer battling a corrupt conglomerate while uncovering hidden treasures.
Hotel Del Luna is about the CEO of a hotel for ghosts who seeks redemption while managing ghostly guests.
Doctor John follows the story of a doctor who is unable to feel pain himself but is skilled at diagnosing others.
