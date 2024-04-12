Top 9 most watched Korean dramas on Netflix and other OTT for this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 12, 2024
In the romantic drama Crash Landing on You, a South Korean heiress unintentionally paraglides into North Korea and develops feelings for a North Korean officer.
The psychological romance It's Okay to Not Be Okay centers on a children's book author with emotional scars and a health professional with antisocial personality disorder.
Vincenzo is a dark comedic thriller about a lawyer for the Italian mafia who is Korean and wants exact revenge on wealthy people.
Start-Up is an inspirational drama about young people who are trying to make it big in the cutthroat world of start-ups.
Hospital Playlist: A lovable show about the lives of five doctors who work at the same hospital and are great friends.
Kingdom: A historical horror-thriller that takes place in Joseon-era Korea, following a crown prince as he looks into a mystery sickness that is turning people into zombies.
Action-packed fantasy drama The Uncanny Counter tells the story of demon hunters with superhuman abilities who pose as noodle restaurant staff.
A prosecutor and a police investigator who unearth corruption and secrets within the legal system are the main characters of the crime drama Stranger (Forest of Secrets).
Nevertheless, this romantic drama follows the lives of two people with contrasting perspectives on love while examining the difficulties of contemporary dating and relationships.
