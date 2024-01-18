Top 9 most watched latest Hindi web shows on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024

Rana Naidu: An uncle-nephew team that becomes entangled in Mumbai's underworld, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of the horror series Ghoul takes place in a dystopian future in which a military interrogator at a covert detention facility comes into contact with a supernatural being.

The Family Man 3: The third installment of the well-liked action drama series that centers on the life of middle-class man Srikant Tiwari, a secret spy for the National Investigation Agency's elite cell.

The second season of the spy series Bard of Blood centers on a former RAW agent who is summoned back to action to free four Indian spies who have been kidnapped in Balochistan.

The third season of the violent and gritty series Mirzapur 3 depicts the blood feuds and power struggles that exist in the lawless city of Mirzapur.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: This comedy series centers on three pals who go out to rob a bank but instead encounter a slew of comical setbacks.

The third and last season of the epic series Sacred Games centers on the complicated lives of a renowned criminal and a Mumbai police officer.

Mission Majnu: A covert operations thriller series.

The second season of the highly regarded show Delhi Crime 2 follows the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

