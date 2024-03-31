Top 9 most watched TV programs to stream on OTT

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024
Roadies is a reality show in which participants take on daring undertakings and obstacles. Accessible through Voot Select.
A singing reality show called Indian Idol has hopeful vocalists from all over India competing to win the title of "Indian Idol," showing their skills and capturing fans' hearts. Accessible via SonyLIV.
Khatron Ke Khiladi: A reality show in which celebrities put their bravery and skills to the test by participating in risky tasks and stunts while being watched by a host. Accessible through Voot Select.
Splitsvilla: A reality dating program in which young singles fight to gain the titles of "King" and "Queen" of the villa by completing tasks and challenges in search of love. Accessible through Voot Select.
Bigg Boss: A reality TV programme in which participants from different backgrounds cohabit a house under continual observation accessible through Voot Select.
Mahabharat: An epic television series based on the same-named ancient Indian epic. Available via Disney+ Hotstar.
Long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is renowned for its presentation of societal issues and lighthearted humor. It is set in the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. Accessible via SonyLIV.
Another epic mythological series that takes its name from the Hindu epic is the Ramayana. Accessible on ZEE5.
Khichdi: A well-known sitcom in India that centers on the hilarious mishaps the quirky Parekh family has on a daily basis. Available via Disney+ Hotstar.
