Top 9 movies and web series like Mirzapur to watch on OTT before Season 3
Nishant
| Jul 01, 2024
Mirzapur Season 3 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, we take a look at some of the similar Hindi titles.
Sacred Games follows a Mumbai police as he receives a mysterious tip leading him to uncover a dangerous underworld conspiracy. On Netflix.
Rangbaaz depicts the rise of a small-town man becoming one of the most notorious gangsters in Uttar Pradesh. On Zee5.
Bard of Blood is an espionage thriller following Kabir Anand who gets called back to service to rescue Indian agents captured in Balochistan. On Netflix.
Gangs of Wasseypur, an epic crime saga spanning multiple generations, detailing the bloody rivalry between two families. On Netflix.
Aashram follows the story of a charismatic but corrupt godman who exploits his devotees under the guise of spirituality. On MX Player.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai explores the rise of underworld don Sultan Mirza in the 1970s. On Hotstar.
Bombay Meri Jaan explores the underworld of Bombay through the eyes of an upright police officer and his son. On Prime Video.
Shootout at Wadala dramatizes the first recorded police encounter, following the rise and eventual downfall of Manya Surve. On Jio Cinema.
Undekhi revolves around the Atwal family doing their best to hide their crimes as police come searching for the same. On Sony Liv.
Gurgaon follows the chaotic life of a wealthy family whose internal conflicts spiral out of control. On Hotstar.
