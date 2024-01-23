Top 9 movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that guarantee a stronger you
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Gully Boy is an honest film with pure reality that will make you realize the importance of struggle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish gives you the courage to fulfill your dreams, no matter your age or gender.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Miss Sunshine is a touching and inspirational tale that revolves around Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin), a little child, and her troubled family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A must-watch for anyone trying to overcome anxiety and other problems, Dear Zindagi is one of the best (and rare) Bollywood productions that addresses mental health.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queen is one of the best films to watch and learn how one can find happiness within themselves without being dependent on anyone else.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dead Poet’s Society is a strong film which everyone should watch at least once.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You learn from this lovely coming-of-age film, Udaan, that nothing in the world should restrict your independence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Real father-son team Will Smith and Jaden Smith play Christopher Gardner and Chris Gardner, respectively, in the film The Pursuit of Happyness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of those uncommon, inspirational films that works for viewers of all ages is The Little Prince.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean lip care routine for beautiful, kissable lips
Find Out More