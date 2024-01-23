Top 9 movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT that will teach you how to make money
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Band Baaja Baaraat teaches us how to open a startup as it follows two college students who start a successful wedding planning business. On Prime Video.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year showcases unconventional but effective strategies of building relationships with customers as a salesman. On Prime Video.
Dumb Money, based on the real events of how two people turned the wall street upside down with their investment in GameStop. On Netflix.
Badmaash Company is the story of three friends embark on a risky business venture which in turn teaches us important marketing lessons. On Prime Video.
The Pursuit of Happyness is a biopic about a single father overcoming homelessness to build a successful stockbroker career. On Netflix.
The Founder follows the story of Ray Kroc and his rise to building the McDonald's empire. On Apple TV.
The Big Short sheds light on the complexities of the stock market and the actions of some leading players. On YouTube.
Despite its dark side, The Wolf of Wall Street offers glimpses into sales techniques and motivational strategies. On Prime Video .
While not a movie, The Secret Millionaire showcases the story of successful entrepreneurs as they share their own financial wisdom. On Apple TV.
