Top 9 movies with important Makar Sankranti sequence to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Makar Sankranti is celebrated every year on the 15th of January, kite flying is a normal part of the festival, here are some movies that capture the essence of this festival.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has a song called Dheel De which celebrates the festival of Festival Sankranti. On JioCinema.

Exploring the friendship between the three friends chasing their dreams, Kai Po Che! features a kite flying sequence during the festival. On Netflix.

Yeh Khula Aasman is a whole movie that offers valuable life lessons through different kite flying techniques.

Sultan featuring Salman Khan in a pivotal role celebrates kite flying in a quirky way. On Prime Video.

Raees which was released on Makar Sankranti itself in 2017 also has a song that celebrates the festival called Uri-Uri Jaye. on Netflix.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke has a song preceded by kite flying. On Disney+ Hotstar.

In the movie, Earth we can see Aamir Khan teaching Nandita Das how to fly a kite with the song Ruth Aa Gyi Re playing in background. On JioCinema.

The Kite released in 2011 has a kite flying sequence as the background of the movie. On Apple TV.

In the movie, Rashmi Rocket, Rashmi’s capabilities are shown for the first time during the festival of Makar Sankranti itself while she runs fast to catch a kite. On Zee5.

