Top 9 murder mysteries on OTT that'll scare you from the beginning
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
Talvar: It examines competing ideas on the murders of a teenage girl and her family's servant, based on the actual double murder case in Noida.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam: An intense game of cat and mouse between the police and a man whose desperate attempts to hide a murder committed by his family result in suspense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica: Based on the murder case of Jessica Lal, it depicts Jessica's sister and a journalist's struggle for justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A terrifying depiction of a psychotic murderer, Raman Raghav 2.0 is modeled off the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai: A small-town police officer looks into a well-publicized murder in an affluent family, revealing sinister secrets in the process.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani: A pregnant woman gets entangled in a murderous web of deceit while searching for her absent husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Gaddaar: A failed heist causes mistrust, treachery, and murder among the gang.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talash: A police detective looks into a movie star's death and finds a web of lies and treachery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt: The Hidden Truth: A suspenseful mystery centered on a guy who is suspected of killing his own father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Beyond Evil and 8 other mystery Korean dramas on OTT to keep you hooked till the end
Find Out More