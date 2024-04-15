Top 9 murder mysteries on OTT that'll scare you from the beginning

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Talvar: It examines competing ideas on the murders of a teenage girl and her family's servant, based on the actual double murder case in Noida.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam: An intense game of cat and mouse between the police and a man whose desperate attempts to hide a murder committed by his family result in suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica: Based on the murder case of Jessica Lal, it depicts Jessica's sister and a journalist's struggle for justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A terrifying depiction of a psychotic murderer, Raman Raghav 2.0 is modeled off the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai: A small-town police officer looks into a well-publicized murder in an affluent family, revealing sinister secrets in the process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani: A pregnant woman gets entangled in a murderous web of deceit while searching for her absent husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Gaddaar: A failed heist causes mistrust, treachery, and murder among the gang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talash: A police detective looks into a movie star's death and finds a web of lies and treachery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt: The Hidden Truth: A suspenseful mystery centered on a guy who is suspected of killing his own father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Beyond Evil and 8 other mystery Korean dramas on OTT to keep you hooked till the end

 

 Find Out More