Top 9 must-watch Malayalam web series on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 08, 2024
Masterpeace, a comedy-drama about a modern couple whose lives turn chaotic when their traditional in-laws move in. On Hotstar.
Poacher, a drama focusing on the intense battle between conservationists and poachers in Kerala's lush forests, highlighting the illegal wildlife trade. On Prime Video.
Curry and Cyanide is a true-crime documentary investigating six mysterious deaths in the same family. On Netflix.
Something Something Like Love, a romantic series that delves into the everyday challenges of modern relationships through 6 anthology stories. .
Average Ambili explores the family dynamics, relationships and other aspects of life of a young woman who is average at everything. On YouTube.
Rock Paper Scissors follows the story of 3 girls and their adventures in life. On YouTube.
Kerala Crime Files follows six policemen investigating a murder case with the help on only one fake clue. On Hotstar.
Perilloor Premier League revolves around Malavika who comes to the village of Perilloor and ends up becoming the Panchayat of it against her will. On Hotstar.
Menaka follows a failed writer who reveals at a TV show that he is going to commit 7 perfect murder in the next 7 days. On Prime Video.
