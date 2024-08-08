Top 9 must-watch murder mysteries on OTT that will give you a sleepless night

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2024

Manorama Six Feet Under: The inquiry of a small-town investigator reveals secrets.

Rahasya: The murder of a teenage girl reveals dark family secrets.

Ittefaq: Two accounts, one crime—who is telling the truth?

Kahaani: The tenacious hunt for her husband, who goes missing in Kolkata, by a pregnant lady.

Badla: A lawyer engages in a surreal game of truth-telling with a murder suspect.

Raat Akeli Hai: A grizzled police officer reveals sinister motives behind the death of a prosperous family.

Drishyam: The ideal cover-up for an unintentional wrongdoing by a family.

Andhadhun: A pianist who is blind sees a murder—or does he?

Talaash: A spooky mystery with a ghostly twist that entwines the anguish of a police officer.

