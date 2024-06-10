Top 9 must-watch Tamil web series on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Vella Raja, a gripping crime drama about a mafia don's quest for power and revenge. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen, a biographical drama inspired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Auto Shankar is a gritty crime thriller based on the true story of Chennai gangster Gowri Shankar and his reign of terror in the 1980s. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kallachirippu is a dark thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolving around a woman caught in a web of deceit and betrayal. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As I'm Suffering from Kadhal is a rom-com exploring the complexities of modern relationships through the lives of four couples. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lockdown is an anthology series set during COVID-19 exploring diverse experiences and stories during the nationwide lockdown. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fingertip is an anthology series examining the dark side of social media and its impact on people's lives. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Triples, a quirky comedy about three friends on a hilarious journey to achieve their dreams. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Live Telecast is a chilling horror-thriller about a TV crew filming a reality show in a haunted house. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Charamsukh, The Trail actress Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide: All you need to know

 

 Find Out More