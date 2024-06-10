Top 9 must-watch Tamil web series on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
Vella Raja, a gripping crime drama about a mafia don's quest for power and revenge. On Prime Video.
Queen, a biographical drama inspired by the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. On MX Player.
Auto Shankar is a gritty crime thriller based on the true story of Chennai gangster Gowri Shankar and his reign of terror in the 1980s. On Zee5.
Kallachirippu is a dark thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolving around a woman caught in a web of deceit and betrayal. On Zee5.
As I'm Suffering from Kadhal is a rom-com exploring the complexities of modern relationships through the lives of four couples. On Hotstar.
Lockdown is an anthology series set during COVID-19 exploring diverse experiences and stories during the nationwide lockdown. On YouTube.
Fingertip is an anthology series examining the dark side of social media and its impact on people's lives. On Zee5.
Triples, a quirky comedy about three friends on a hilarious journey to achieve their dreams. On Hotstar.
Live Telecast is a chilling horror-thriller about a TV crew filming a reality show in a haunted house. On Hotstar.
