Top 9 mysterious films on OTT that are meant to confuse your mind

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Talaash: An intriguing, spooky urban thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani is a gripping mystery thriller with a Kolkata setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gone Girl is a suspenseful psychological thriller that never lets up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zodiac: This compelling movie, which is based on actual events, follows the search for the infamous Zodiac Killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: An engrossing thriller that tracks a hacker and a journalist as they investigate a disappearance that occurred decades ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq: A gripping story of deceit and murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the suspenseful criminal thriller Raat Akeli Hai, a small-town police officer delves into the murky past of a wealthy family in rural India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An elegant train is the setting for this classic murder mystery, Murder on the Orient Express.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Knives Out: A deft and gripping murder mystery that leaves audiences wondering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean hair care tips by experts to follow for better hair growth

 

 Find Out More