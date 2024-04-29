Top 9 mysterious films on OTT that are meant to confuse your mind
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 29, 2024
Talaash: An intriguing, spooky urban thriller.
Kahaani is a gripping mystery thriller with a Kolkata setting.
Gone Girl is a suspenseful psychological thriller that never lets up.
Zodiac: This compelling movie, which is based on actual events, follows the search for the infamous Zodiac Killer.
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: An engrossing thriller that tracks a hacker and a journalist as they investigate a disappearance that occurred decades ago.
Ittefaq: A gripping story of deceit and murder.
In the suspenseful criminal thriller Raat Akeli Hai, a small-town police officer delves into the murky past of a wealthy family in rural India.
An elegant train is the setting for this classic murder mystery, Murder on the Orient Express.
Knives Out: A deft and gripping murder mystery that leaves audiences wondering.
