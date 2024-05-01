Top 9 mystery thriller Hindi movies and web series streaming on OTT
Johnny Gaddaar follows small-time crooks entangled in betrayal and revenge after a heist. On Prime VIdeo.
Abhay is a crime thriller featuring a cop solving gruesome crimes while battling inner demons. On Zee5.
Undekhi is a crime thriller where a witness of a murder ends up getting entangled with a powerful family. On Sony Liv.
404: Error Not Found is a psychological thriller set in a medical college with mysterious occurrences. On YouTube.
Kaushiki is a suspenseful thriller revealing dark secrets among friends. On Jio Cinema.
Phobia is a psychological thriller about a woman with agoraphobia who suspects her apartment is haunted. On Zee5.
Gurgaon is a dark thriller exploring greed and betrayal, set in the outskirts of Delhi. On Hotstar.
Raat Baaki Hai is a mystery thriller where a man becomes a murder suspect after finding a dead woman. On Zee5.
Manorama Six Feet Under is a neo-noir thriller about a writer caught in a web of conspiracy in a small town. On Prime Video.
Typewriter is a supernatural thriller where kids investigate a haunted house uncovering chilling secrets. On Netflix.
