Top 9 Netflix mini-series to binge-watch in a day
Nishant
| Jun 14, 2024
Choona, a mismatched group, including a retired gangster and a savvy driver, plots an elaborate heist to take down a corrupt politician.
The Watcher follows a couple's life that turns into a nightmare when they move into their dream home and start receiving ominous letters from The Watcher.
Kaleidoscope, a heist series, a master thief and his crew attempt a multi-billion dollar robbery, with the story's order depending on the viewer’s choice.
Inventing Anna chronicles the true story of Anna Sorokin, who conned New York's elite by pretending to be a wealthy socialite.
Griselda explores the life of Griselda Blanco, the famous Cocaine Godmother, detailing her rise and brutal reign during the 1980s.
Keep Breathing, after surviving a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness, Liv must battle extreme conditions and her own fears to stay alive.
Unbelievable follows a young woman wrongly accused of lying about her rape and the two detectives who uncover a series of connected assaults.
The Devil Next Door investigates John Demjanjuk, a Cleveland man accused of being the notorious Nazi guard Ivan the Terrible.
Celebrity, a Korean social media influencer's rapid ascent to fame exposes her to dark secrets and dangerous threats.
