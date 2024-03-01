Top 9 new film additions on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
"Last Breath" is a suspenseful documentary that follows a deep-sea diver who becomes stuck on the ocean floor and must battle to survive.
"The Love Punch" is a whimsical caper comedy that centers on the humorous antics of a divorced couple who want to exact revenge on a con artist.
"Allied": A suspenseful tale of wartime romance laced with treachery and espionage.
"Chappie" is a thought-provoking science fiction adventure that follows a sentient robot as it explores the core of humanity.
"Crossroads": Four friends set off on a life-changing road trip that is full of unexpected turns and self-discovery.
The stylishly sassy comedy "The Devil Wears Prada" explores the competitive world of high fashion and workplace interactions.
"Green Book": A touching story of a strange friendship growing in the middle of racial unrest in 1960s America.
"King Richard" is a motivational real story about the Williams sisters' ascent to tennis fame under the guidance of their tenacious father.
"Lady Macbeth" is a suspenseful historical drama that delves on issues of tyranny, rebellion, and power.
