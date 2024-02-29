Top 9 new films and web series on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
"MIKE EPPS: READY TO SELL OUT" is a humorous special in which Mike Epps applies his signature comedy to a variety of subjects.
"AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER": chronicles the exploits of Aang, the final Airbender, in a world split into four countries.
"MESSI’S WORLD CUP: THE RISE OF A LEGEND" is a documentary that follows soccer sensation Lionel Messi during the World Cup.
"WILL TRENT SEASON 2" might be a follow-up to the crime or mystery series that centers on Will Trent.
"SUMMER HOUSE SEASON 8" is a reality TV show that chronicles the drama and daily life of a group of friends who rent a beach house for the summer.
"RHYTHM + FLOW ITALY" features Italian hip-hop and rap artists.
"MEA CULPA" is probably a drama or thriller that looks at themes of confession, atonement, or guilt.
"CAN I TELL YOU A SECRET": Probably a different comedy special or program that focuses on amusing discoveries or tales.
"THROUGH MY WINDOW: LOOKING AT YOU" is a series that examines vistas and insights through windows from a distinctive point of view.
