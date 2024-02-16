Top 9 new movies and web series added to Netflix' list to enjoy this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

Bhakshak- Bhumi Pednekar is back with another powerful story, so do check it out!

House of Ninjas- As the name explains, it's a story about a Ninja clan, which is the last of its kind.

Love, Simon- It's a story about a gay guy named Simon who is trying to figure out his true sexuality.

Kill Me If You Dare- Its a story of a newly married couple which makes us giggle and fall in love.

Players- A fun comedy film with multi- actors is waiting for you on Netflix.

The Heartbreak Agency- It’s a romantic comedy and the main plot centers around a journalist’s life.

Love is Blind- A reality show where singles try to find love by entering into a house and living together for some time.

Dune- The much awaited film Dune, is all ready to get streamed on Netflix.

Dunki- Shah Rukh Khan’s magic along with Taapsee Pannu and other cast members can be seen now on Netflix.

