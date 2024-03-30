Top 9 new movies, web series releasing on OTT in April 2024
Nishant
| Mar 30, 2024
Teja Sajja’s superhero movie, HanuMan is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5th 2024.
Siren is an upcoming thriller action series following an ambulance driver turned criminal, set to release on April 11th on Disney+ Hotstar.
Korean Drama series, Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to the renowned series, Chief Inspector, releasing on April 19th on Disney+ Hotstar.
Crooks is a German heist crime drama series releasing on Netflix on April 4th.
Parasyte: The Grey follows Parasites as they start infesting and manipulating human hosts, releasing this April 5th on Netflix.
The biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh with the same title is set to release on April 12th on Netflix.
Family Aaj Kal is an upcoming family drama of the Kashyap Family, set to release on 3rd April on SonyLIV.
Farrey follows a genius orphan girl who gets entangled in a cheating racket after helping a rich classmate, releasing this April 5th on Zee5.
Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes follows the ones who protect our nation from the shadows. Releasing on April 11th on SonyLIV.
