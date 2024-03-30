Top 9 new movies, web series releasing on OTT in April 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Teja Sajja’s superhero movie, HanuMan is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5th 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siren is an upcoming thriller action series following an ambulance driver turned criminal, set to release on April 11th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean Drama series, Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to the renowned series, Chief Inspector, releasing on April 19th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crooks is a German heist crime drama series releasing on Netflix on April 4th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parasyte: The Grey follows Parasites as they start infesting and manipulating human hosts, releasing this April 5th on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh with the same title is set to release on April 12th on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family Aaj Kal is an upcoming family drama of the Kashyap Family, set to release on 3rd April on SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farrey follows a genius orphan girl who gets entangled in a cheating racket after helping a rich classmate, releasing this April 5th on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes follows the ones who protect our nation from the shadows. Releasing on April 11th on SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 entertaining films on MX Player for your lazy weekends

 

 Find Out More