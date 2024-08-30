Top 9 new upcoming Malayalam films to watch on Netflix, SonyLIV and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 30, 2024
Here is a list of new and upcoming Malayalam movies that you can binge on OTT platforms.
Idiyan Chandhu is a family entertainer that will keep you hooked to the screens.
Aavesham is about three teens who come to Bangalore to find themselves in trouble. On Prime Video.
Manjummel Boys streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the highest grossing Malayalam films to watch.
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life stars Prithviraj Sukumaran will win your hearts. on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Malayalee From India is about a young man who leaves his village to embark on new journey. On SonyLIV.
Marivillin Gopuranga streaming on SonyLIV is about one married couple and other couple who are expecting their first baby.
Nunakkuzhi is a crime comedy drama about a businessman who gets caught in lies. In theatres.
Turbo available on SonyLIV is a perfect action thriller starring Mammootty in main role.
Barroz is releasing in theatres and is about a treasure guardian named Barroz.
