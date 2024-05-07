Top 9 newly released Korean dramas of 2024 that you should watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 07, 2024
Parasyte: The Grey is a reimagination the classic manga, following The Grey as they combat parasitic creatures. On Netflix.
Lovely Runner is a romance drama based on a popular webtoon, where Im Sol travels back in time to save her favorite idol. On Viki.
Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel crime series, set in 1958, focusing on detective Park Young-han's fight against corruption. On Hotstar.
Set in 2025, Blood Free is a futuristic thriller where a CEO becomes entangled in a mysterious death case. On Hotstar.
Queen of Tears depicts the love story of a chaebol heiress and a legal director, facing obstacles and trials. On Netflix.
A Killer Paradox, an adaptation from a webtoon, Choi Woo-shik plays a university student turned murderer. On Netflix.
Midnight Photo Studio is a healing romance where a lonely photographer and a struggling lawyer help lost souls find peace. On Viki.
The Atypical Family is a supernatural romance following a family losing their supernatural powers but a woman changes it all. On Netflix.
Knight Flower, Lee Hanee portrays a vigilante widow in Joseon-era Korea, forming a bond with senior officer Park Soo-ho. On Viki.
