Top 9 old Bollywood gems to add to your binge watching list from Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Partner is a cute romantic comedy that stars Salman Khan as a love counselor who helps a friend win over his lover.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The inspirational journey of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, often known as the Flying Sikh, overcoming hardship to become a national hero is chronicled in the biographical sports play Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
A cross-generational and cross-continental family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around relationships, customs, and the transformative power of love.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Renowned romance drama delving into themes of love, friendship, and fate via the interwoven lives of its lead characters.
Udta Punjab is a grim drama that explores Punjab's drug pandemic through the lens of interwoven lives impacted by substance usage.
Jodhaa Akbar is an epic historical romance that tells the story of the love between Rajput princess Jodhaa and Mughal Emperor Akbar amid political intrigue and cultural conflicts.
Race 3: An ensemble cast led by Salman Khan stars in an action-packed thriller including high-speed chases, betrayal, and family conflict.
Varun Dhawan plays twin brothers who were split up at birth in the entertaining remake Judwaa 2, which features a ton of action and comedy.
Dangal: A motivational film chronicling the experience of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in developing his daughters into elite competitors.
