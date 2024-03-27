Top 9 original web shows of Zee 5 that are hard to miss
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 27, 2024
In the heartbreaking romance drama "Broken But Beautiful" on Zee5, two damaged souls find comfort and redemption in one another despite their inner challenges.
"Pitchers" on Zee5: A humorous and thought-provoking series that follows four friends as they leave their jobs to chase their startup ambitions in the cutthroat business world.
Zee5's "Duranga 2" is the follow-up to the gripping criminal drama "Duranga," which carries on the story of a moral police officer battling injustice and corruption.
The playful comedy-drama "United Kacche" on Zee5 chronicles the misadventures of a group of amateur football players as they deal with friendship, love, and the demands of the game.
Zee5's compelling crime series "Abhay" centers on an atypical police officer who uses his cunning and unique techniques to solve gory crimes.
Zee5's "Tripling" is a charming comedy-drama about three brothers who go on a journey of self-discovery and bonding while dealing with life's ups and downs.
Zee5's gripping drama "Mukhbir" is about an undercover spy who infiltrates terrorist groups and muddies the distinctions between devotion and treachery.
"Rangbaaz" on Zee5 is a brutal criminal drama set against the backdrop of rural India, inspired by true events and following the rise and fall of an infamous mobster.
Zee5's "Sunflower" is a dark comedy-mystery series in which characters live in an oddball apartment building and are entangled in a murder investigation that reveals startling secrets.
