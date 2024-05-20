Top 9 OTT releases to look forward to this week
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 20, 2024
Heist movie, Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Taby in key roles is all set to make its OTT debut this week on May 24 on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swatantra Veer Savarkar portrays the life journey of Veer Savarkar will also start streaming on May 24 on Zee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a Malayalam survival drama that will release on May 26th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aquaman 2 based on the DC Comics hero is all set to release on May 21st on on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Kardashians season 5 follows the lives of the Kardashian family as they navigate personal and professional challenges. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toughest Forces on Earth is a documentary series featuring former special operations soldiers exploring elite military units. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Atlas is a sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez as a data analyst fighting rogue AI to save humanity. Streaming on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an animated series continuing the story from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Beach Boys is a documentary celebrating the legendary band's journey and influence in rock history. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chandu Champion: Meet Murlikant Petkar on whom Kartik Aaryan's film is based on
Find Out More