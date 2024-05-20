Top 9 OTT releases to look forward to this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2024

Heist movie, Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Taby in key roles is all set to make its OTT debut this week on May 24 on Netflix.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar portrays the life journey of Veer Savarkar will also start streaming on May 24 on Zee.

Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life is a Malayalam survival drama that will release on May 26th.

Aquaman 2 based on the DC Comics hero is all set to release on May 21st on on Amazon Prime Video.

The Kardashians season 5 follows the lives of the Kardashian family as they navigate personal and professional challenges. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Toughest Forces on Earth is a documentary series featuring former special operations soldiers exploring elite military units. On Netflix.

Atlas is a sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez as a data analyst fighting rogue AI to save humanity. Streaming on Netflix.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an animated series continuing the story from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. On Netflix.

The Beach Boys is a documentary celebrating the legendary band's journey and influence in rock history. On Disney+ Hotstar.

