From Gram Chikitsalay to Good Bad Ugly: Top 9 OTT Releases this week
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2025
Gram Chikitsalay (Prime Video): A Watch young acuity doctor struggle to revive a Primary Healthcare Centre of Village starring Amol Parashar
The Diplomat (Netflix): After winning the hearts of people in the theatres, this suspense thriller film set on real incident is making a comeback
The Royals (Netflix): An unexpected rom-com between Prince Aviraaj & Sophia is soon going to take place on your screens
Nonnas (Netflix): Joe has decided to open an italian restaurant in the memory of his late mother, although all feels normal until Joe starts hiring help
Good Bad Ugly (Netflix): The popular Tamil comedy is scheduled to make an appearance on Netflix this week on 8th May
A Deadly American Marriage (Netflix): A docu-drama on the true nature of the death of Jason Corbett, a former FBI agent
Bad Influence (Netflix): Love brews between a bodyguard and his client after Resse is troubled by a stalker
Bohurupi (Zee5): Bikram sets out on a revenge against the corrupt system after being convicted for a crime he didn't commit
Forever (Netflix): Childhood friends Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards face new changes in life and feelings for each other as they grow up
