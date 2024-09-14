Top 9 Pakistani dramas that broke stereotypes

Baaghi is about the deteriorating mindset of families who kill innocent women in the name of ‘izzat’. Saba Qamar made everyone fall in love with her performance through Baaghi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baaghi is based on the real-life story of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch
Udaari is one of the most popular series with 8.4 IMBD ratings. The story is about strong and independent women who stand against the society. They stand against rape, child abuse, harassment, and discrimination.
Jhoom is a beautiful love story that talks about the age difference in a relationship. It shows how love and understanding are more important than a judgemental society.
Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi has a rating of 8.9 on IMBD. It is about sex trafficking victims, prostitution culture and more. It is the dark side of the society shown.
Khuda Mera Bhi Hai is about the third gender never getting the respect in the society and how they are not accepted easily. It is about the gender identity crisis.
Dobara is the story of a widow and her journey toward self-discovery and reclaiming her life after the death of her husband who always tried to control her.
Sinf-e-Aahan is about women who join the Pakistan Army to become formidable leaders. It is the first serial to show Pakistani women in the army.
Hum Tum is the story about how women do not need to be just an extension of their husbands and can move ahead alone as well.
Ishq Zahe Naseeb is about numerous mental health issues. In Pakistan, mental issues are a big taboo and this series discusses how speaking about mental health is important.
