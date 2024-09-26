Top 9 Park Shin Hye Korean dramas and films to watch on Netflix and more OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 26, 2024
The Heirs, The Doctors and Pinnochio; here is a list of Park Shin Hye K-dramas and films to watch on OTT.
Doctor Slump available to watch on Netflix is a rom-com medical drama about two doctors.
The Heirs is a perfect teen romance K-drama about Jeguk Group’s heir and a middle-class girl. On Netflix.
The Judge from Hell streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about a devil who enters a judge’s body.
The Call on Netflix is a sci-fi psychological thriller about two women.
Pinocchio is about two aspiring reporters who fall in love. On ZEE5.
Memories of the Alhambra on Netflix is a sci-fi action thriller romance K-drama.
Sisyphus: The Myth is about engineer-physicist who meets a mysterious warrior. On Netflix.
The Doctors is about a teen who becomes a compassionate doctor. On Viki.
#Alive is a post-apocalyptic action horror movie that you can watch on Netflix.
