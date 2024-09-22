Top 9 perfect psychological thrillers to watch on weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 22, 2024
Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani is a must watch for all the fans out there.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in main roles. The film has won hearts with its twisted plots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte starrer Phobia is the perfect psychological thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu in main roles is a must watch for a fun weekend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Wari starrer Asur has managed to impress all with its gripping drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Calling Kartik stars Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in main roles. The film is a must watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Talaash will give you goosebumps for sure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhram will give you sleepless nights with its storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pataal Lok is a crime thriller on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Into the Shadows on Prime Video stars Abhishek Bachchan in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More