Top 9 perfect psychological thrillers to watch on weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2024

Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani is a must watch for all the fans out there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in main roles. The film has won hearts with its twisted plots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte starrer Phobia is the perfect psychological thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu in main roles is a must watch for a fun weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshad Wari starrer Asur has managed to impress all with its gripping drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Calling Kartik stars Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in main roles. The film is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Talaash will give you goosebumps for sure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhram will give you sleepless nights with its storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pataal Lok is a crime thriller on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe: Into the Shadows on Prime Video stars Abhishek Bachchan in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More