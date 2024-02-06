Top 8 politics based films on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and more OTT
A hazardous game of cat and mouse between a wanted criminal and a washed-out cop is described by Paatal Lok.
The JP movement and the Indian Emergency are the backdrops for the 2003 movie Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.
An alleged biographical film Aandhi (1975) centers on the lives of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her estranged husband Feroze Gandhi.
Raajneeti, a drama-thriller directed by Prakash Jha, has strong character traits and reminds one of the epic Mahabharata in many ways.
Nayak: The Real Hero is a comedy-drama about a TV journalist who accepts the incumbent chief minister's challenge and goes on to become the chief minister of Maharashtra for a day.
Sarkar is a crime drama largely based on the life of Bal Thackeray, which shows the life and impact of a powerful mobster turned politician.
Yuva is a political drama-thriller that centers on the lives of three guys from disparate socioeconomic backgrounds.
The coal mafia in Dhanbad and the underlying political unrest and power conflicts in the area are the main subjects of Gangs of Wasseypur.
