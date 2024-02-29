Top 9 popular International films dubbed in Hindi on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Nowhere: The title of this movie doesn't seem to be clear; it could refer to more than one movie.
Extraction 2: A follow-up to the gripping thriller "Extraction," this one centers on a black-market mercenary embarking on a perilous new assignment.
The much awaited Top Gun: Maverick is the follow-up to the beloved 1986 movie "Top Gun," which centers on Maverick's return to the cockpit as a flight instructor.
In the touching drama Pursuit of Happiness, Will Smith plays a struggling salesman who overcomes obstacles to realize his aspirations. The plot is based on a true event.
Batman: An unidentified Batman movie, which could be any of the many iterations of the legendary superhero.
In the gripping science fiction film Jurassic World, dinosaurs escape from a theme park and cause mayhem.
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who become entangled in a murder investigation while on vacation in Europe in this humorous mystery film.
The Call is a gripping thriller about a lady who gets a call from someone in her past, which sets off a chain of terrifying events.
Enola Holmes: A delightful mystery-adventure picture that follows Sherlock Holmes's younger sister as she sets out on her own to locate her mother, who has vanished from sight.
