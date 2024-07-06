Top 9 post-apocalypse Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and Viki
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 06, 2024
Sweet Home follows residents of an apartment complex fight to survive against humans turning into monsters. On Netflix.
The Silent Sea follows astronauts search for vital resources on a deserted lunar base in a future where Earth's water is scarce. On Netflix.
Happiness revolves around a virus outbreak in a high-rise turns people into zombie-like creatures, and residents must survive the quarantine. On Viki.
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, survivors in a zombie-infested Korea embark on a mission to retrieve money from a dangerous peninsula. On Netflix.
Sisyphus: The Myth, a genius engineer and a woman from the future team up to prevent a world-ending disaster. On Netflix.
Dark Hole, a dark smoke from a sinkhole turns people into monsters; survivors fight to uncover its origin. On Viki.
Alice is the story of a detective discovers time travelers and meets his deceased mother from another dimension. On Netflix.
The King: Eternal Monarch, a Korean emperor navigates between parallel worlds to prevent a looming threat. On Netflix.
Rugal is the story of a detective with bionic eyes joins a secret organization to fight a criminal syndicate.
