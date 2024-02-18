Top 9 psychological thrillers on Netflix with mind twisting plots

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

The Paramedic is about a man who suffers a major accident and believes that his partner is unfaithful to him.

Spiderhead is about a prisoner who is a test patient for a new pharmaceutical drug. He then starts questioning reality.

Game Over is about a woman suffering from PTSD. What happens when a serial killer enters her house?

Intrusion is about a woman who is traumatised after a home invasion. She then suspects that people around her are not who they seem to be.

Run is about a woman seeking freedom from isolated medical care. She starts questioning her mother's behaviour.

Secret Obsession is about a woman who has suffered from a traumatic attack with amnesia.

Gatham is about a couple who seeks help from a stranger only to know that he is a psychopath.

Hypnotic is about a woman seeking a mysterious hypnotherapist only to know that a lethal game of mind manipulation is being played

Fractured on Netflix is a mystery thriller is about a man who suspects a hospital after mother-daughter duo go missing.

The Perfection is a psychological horror thriller that will leave your mind boggled.

