Top 9 psychological thrillers on Netflix with mind twisting plots
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
The Paramedic is about a man who suffers a major accident and believes that his partner is unfaithful to him.
Spiderhead is about a prisoner who is a test patient for a new pharmaceutical drug. He then starts questioning reality.
Game Over is about a woman suffering from PTSD. What happens when a serial killer enters her house?
Intrusion is about a woman who is traumatised after a home invasion. She then suspects that people around her are not who they seem to be.
Run is about a woman seeking freedom from isolated medical care. She starts questioning her mother's behaviour.
Secret Obsession is about a woman who has suffered from a traumatic attack with amnesia.
Gatham is about a couple who seeks help from a stranger only to know that he is a psychopath.
Hypnotic is about a woman seeking a mysterious hypnotherapist only to know that a lethal game of mind manipulation is being played
Fractured on Netflix is a mystery thriller is about a man who suspects a hospital after mother-daughter duo go missing.
The Perfection is a psychological horror thriller that will leave your mind boggled.
