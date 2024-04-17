Top 9 quirky office romance Korean dramas to watch on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Start-Up, an ambitious woman navigates love and tech competition with two men by her side.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mistaken identities at a blind date leads to love between an employee and her CEO in Business Proposal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Secret Romance, a one-night stand leads to an unexpected reunion and office romance years later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? follows a narcissistic CEO convincing his skilled secretary to stay, sparking romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, a superhumanly strong woman becomes a bodyguard for a gaming CEO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Was Pretty is about childhood friends reuniting after 15 years, leading to mistaken identities and blossoming love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She Would Never Know, a trainee and his senior coworker develop feelings amidst office complications.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance is a Bonus Book is a second-chance romance story with a childhood friend in a publishing company setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opposites attract in a story about love, weather, and life at a meteorology agency in Forecasting Love And Weather.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 films based on reality on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

 

 Find Out More