Top 9 quirky office romance Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
Start-Up, an ambitious woman navigates love and tech competition with two men by her side.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mistaken identities at a blind date leads to love between an employee and her CEO in Business Proposal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Secret Romance, a one-night stand leads to an unexpected reunion and office romance years later.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? follows a narcissistic CEO convincing his skilled secretary to stay, sparking romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, a superhumanly strong woman becomes a bodyguard for a gaming CEO.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She Was Pretty is about childhood friends reuniting after 15 years, leading to mistaken identities and blossoming love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She Would Never Know, a trainee and his senior coworker develop feelings amidst office complications.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romance is a Bonus Book is a second-chance romance story with a childhood friend in a publishing company setting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Opposites attract in a story about love, weather, and life at a meteorology agency in Forecasting Love And Weather.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films based on reality on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Find Out More